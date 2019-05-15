President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarus deputy prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Lyashenko.

The head of state noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing successfully and dynamically. President Ilham Aliyev said that the visit of the delegation led by Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity for discussing prospects of the relations. Touching upon the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the active participation of Belarus in this event. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan appreciates the quality of Belarus agricultural products, and described the opening of Azerbaijan’s trading house in Belarus during his visit as a good sign of cooperation in this area.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Lyashenko thanked for the warm words. The deputy prime minister noted that the active participation of Belarus in the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition is a result of President Ilham Aliyev`s attention to cooperation between the two countries. He underlined the successful implementation of joint projects in accordance with the Azerbaijani and Belarus presidents` instructions to develop the bilateral ties. Igor Lyashenko said that during the visit to Azerbaijan they familiarized themselves with agricultural machinery and other vehicles, which are produced in Azerbaijan and will be jointly manufactured, praising works in this area as successful.

Along with agriculture, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of machine building and automotive industry, stressed the importance of export of Azerbaijan's products, particularly tobacco and wine, and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in this area.

News.Az

News.Az