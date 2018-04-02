Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarusian deputy PM

Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko is visiting Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Vladimir Semashko on March 2, the Azerbaijani president’s press service reported.

