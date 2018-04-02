President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarusian deputy PM
- 02 Apr 2018 06:41
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 129981
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-receives-belarusian-deputy-pm Copied
Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko is visiting Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Vladimir Semashko on March 2, the Azerbaijani president’s press service reported.
News.Az