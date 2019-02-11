President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Honorary President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Rene van der Linden.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in a number of areas, including in agriculture, renewable energy, transport, and logistics.

They noted the importance of the transport infrastructure created in Azerbaijan, particularly Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat in terms of the development of collaboration in logistics.

The sides also pointed to Azerbaijan-Europe cooperation, hailing the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Describing Azerbaijan as a stable country, Rene van der Linden stressed the crucial significance of the country in the region.

Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring energy security of Europe was pointed out, cooperation prospects were also discussed at the meeting.

