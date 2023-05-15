President Ilham Aliyev receives chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate of Oliy Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Tanzila Norbaeva-led delegation’s participation in a special meeting of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and expressed his gratitude for the respect paid to the memory of the Great Leader. The head of state said that the opening of the monument to the Great Leader and the park named after him during his visit to Uzbekistan, together with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is an indicator of this respect. Recalling that the National Leader paid great attention to the relations with friendly and fraternal Uzbekistan and its people, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized with satisfaction that this policy continues today in all areas. Noting that friendly relations with the President of Uzbekistan contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

The head of state noted that during his recent visit to Fuzuli he was pleased to examine the progress of construction of the school presented as a gift by President of Uzbekistan, on behalf of the Uzbekistani people.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of Tanzila Norbaeva’s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate of Oliy Majlis Tanzila Norbaeva, first of all, conveyed to the head of state the greetings and best wishes of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and noted that the President of Uzbekistan highly appreciates friendly relations with Azerbaijan based on strategic partnership and cherishes his brotherly ties with the President of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the greetings and kind words, and asked to pass on his greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Shavkat Mirziyoyev-led successful reforms in Uzbekistan, and extended his congratulations on the referendum recently held in Uzbekistan.

Tanzila Norbayeva, in turn, praised the accomplishments Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan had achieved in in all fields under the leadership of the heads of both states.

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan said she is happy to attend the Milli Majlis special session to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader, and highlighted the Great Leader’s special role in building friendly relations between the two countries. She underlined that the Great Leader’s memory is revered in Uzbekistan with the events marking the genius personality’s 100th anniversary continued.

Tanzila Norbaeva noted President of Azerbaijan had accomplished the father’s instruction by liberating Azerbaijani lands and historical mission as a hero of the people of Azerbaijan.

She also praised Azerbaijan’s successful Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship, underlined the Movement’s grown prestige under the leadership of the country and important work done to institutionalize it.

Tanzila Norbaeva said that cultural and humanitarian cooperation is of special importance. In this respect, she touched upon the importance of the Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani Presidents’ awarding cultural figures from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan respectively, saying it encourages and inspires them greatly.

The Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis thanked for the attention paid to the Uzbekistani delegations during their trips to Azerbaijan.

Shared historical roots, culture and language connections between the two peoples were highlighted during the conversation. They noted that there are a joint Fund and concrete projects spanning machine-building, agriculture, textile and power industries as well as investments and other fields. These projects are continuously in the center of attention of both presidents.

Successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations including the Organization of Turkic States was underlined. They also highlighted the importance of youth-related cooperation and forums bringing together Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani youth.

News.Az