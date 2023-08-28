President Ilham Aliyev receives Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye Metin Gurak, News.Az reports.

During the conversation, they hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, including the military one. The sides stressed the importance of Metin Gurak`s visit to Azerbaijan shortly after his appointment, expressing confidence that this trip will contribute to the expansion of cooperation.

They lauded fruitful cooperation between the military authorities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The sides noted the significance of Azerbaijan`s Victory in the Patriotic War, and lauded the high professionalism and heroism of the Azerbaijani Army in achieving this victory.

