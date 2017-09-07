Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives Chief of Russian General Staff

Russian delegation led by head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is on a visit to Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov.

The due information has been provided by the press service for the Azerbaijani President.

