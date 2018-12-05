President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of ambassadors of several countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria Bernd Alexander Bayerl.

Ambassador Bernd Alexander Bayerl reviewed a guard of honor.

Bernd Alexander Bayerl presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Austria bilateral relations, underlining the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two countries. Noting the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of the development of relations, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Austria as well as the Austrian Federal President Heinz Fischer’s visit to Azerbaijan. The head of state hailed a very good level of political relations between the two countries, pointing out ample opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in economic sphere, including in trade, and investment making. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the growing number of Austrian companies, which are successfully operating in Azerbaijan. The head of state expressed his hope that Ambassador Bernd Alexander Bayerl will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Bernd Alexander Bayerl extended the Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s greetings and the Austrian government’s best regards to President Ilham Aliyev. Saying he is pleased to start his diplomatic tenure in Baku, Bernd Alexander Bayerl added that he is deeply impressed with the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out in Baku with great taste under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and with active involvement of first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Austrian ambassador noted that he will spare no efforts to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Sebastian Kurz’s greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings and best regards to the Federal Chancellor and the government of Austria.

The head of state today also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op.

The ambassador reviewed a guard of honor.

Kim Tong-op presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed very good relations between the two countries, stressing the necessity of expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade turnover through joint efforts. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to the Republic of Korea, saying this visit contributed to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state noted successful activities of a number of Korean companies in Azerbaijan in industrial, transport management, urban planning, architecture and other fields, pointing out favourable opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, ecology, education, and vocational training. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s modern transport and transit potential regarding cargo transportation on East-West route, adding that the Republic of Korea can also benefit from these opportunities.

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op extended President Moon Jae-in`s greetings to the Azerbaijani President. He said he is pleased to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan. Kim Tong-op said he will spare no efforts to increase the friendly relations and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Moon Jae-in`s greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the President of the Republic of Korea.

President Ilham Aliyev then received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Khairullah Spelenai.

