President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria Salima Abdelhak.

Ambassador Salima Abdelhak reviewed a guard of honor.

The ambassador presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Salima Abdelhak said she was the first female ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan. The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan achieved successes in the field of foreign policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and congratulated the head of state on this occasion. She underlined that the mysterious beauty of Baku fascinated the tourists, adding that huge development processes impressed them much.

Salima Abdelhak also hailed the excellent organization of important international events in Azerbaijan.

She said that as the female ambassador she was proud of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva`s activities towards the development of the country.

The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, tourism, scientific, educational areas as well as student exchange.

