President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Bulgaria

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria Rouslan Stoyanov, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Rouslan Stoyanov presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Emphasizing that the two countries are close and strategic partners, the head of state expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to develop. Touching upon the importance of the high-level reciprocal visits, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that these trips, which demonstrate the friendly ties, featured the adoption of decisions on very important issues on the bilateral agenda.

The head of state highlighted the energy sector as one of the areas of current cooperation. The Azerbaijani leader touched upon the importance of the South Gas Corridor project, and expressed hope that both countries would continue to be close partners in terms of ensuring energy security for the many years to come. President Ilham Aliyev said that implementation of joint projects had enabled Bulgaria to evolve into the transit country for the Azerbaijani gas.

The Azerbaijani President pointed out there is potential for development of cooperation in other spheres along with the energy one, and highlighted the importance of making efforts to boost the trade turnover.

The head of state hailed mutual political activity between the two nations, and stressed the role of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan-European Union and Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation.

The President of Azerbaijan wished the ambassador success in his activities.

Rouslan Stoyanov extended Bulgarian President Rumen Radev`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the ambassador to communicate his greetings to Rumen Radev.

Describing Azerbaijan as a strategic partner for Bulgaria, the ambassador said that the existing mutual trust and high-level meetings between the two countries are the sign of the strategic partnership. Rouslan Stoyanov underscored that Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations are not only of a strategic nature, but they are also friendly ties. The ambassador also stressed the significance of commissioning the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

