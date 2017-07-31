President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Burkina Faso
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso Amadou Dico.
According to Oxu.Az, the due information was disseminated by the press service of the Head of State.
