President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel George Dick.

Ambassador George Deek reviewed a guard of honor.

George Deek presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

George Deek said he is pleased to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan and noted that multicultural and tolerant environment existing in the country made deep impressions on him.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s great efforts and significant strides towards developing interreligious dialogue in the international arena, saying this was highly appreciated by the international community.

The head of state noted that representatives of all religions and nationalities live in peace and friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian and agricultural areas.

