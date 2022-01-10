President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Korean ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Lee Eun Yong, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Lee Eun Yong presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that relations between the two countries were built on a solid foundation, emphasizing that they had developed very successfully over the years of independence. The President noted that Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea had been actively cooperating in various fields for many years, and hailed the development of political ties. In this regard, the President noted that the visits of high-ranking Korean officials to Azerbaijan had contributed to the development of bilateral relations. Touching upon the economic cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said that many Korean companies were successfully engaged in various economic sectors in Azerbaijan, including infrastructure and construction projects. The head of state stressed the importance of joint investment, increasing export and import operations, and expanding people-to-people contacts. President Ilham Aliyev also expressed his confidence that bilateral relations would continue to develop.

Pointing to the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea over the past 30 years, Ambassador Lee Eun Yong stressed the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts in line with the potential of the two countries, adding that he would spare no effort in this regard during his diplomatic tenure.

The sides exchanged views on the possible involvement of Korean companies in the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

