Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian ambassador

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mali Tiefing Konate.

According to Oxu.Az, the due information was provided by the press service of the Head of State.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      