President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian ambassador
- 03 May 2017 16:18
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mali Tiefing Konate.
According to Oxu.Az, the due information was provided by the press service of the Head of State.
