President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Mexican ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Romero Caballero presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said there are ample opportunities for development of cooperation although the two countries are geographically far from each other.

The ambassador also highlighted considerable room for cooperation between the two nations and underlined the great potential in energy, investment, science, education and other fields.

The discussions also revolved around cooperation within international organizations. According to the ambassador, Mexico as an observer in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) keeps an eye on the initiatives of Azerbaijan, which holds the NAM chairmanship. She underlined Mexico supported the South-South cooperation process.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship came forward with initiatives towards institutionalization including establishment of the NAM Youth Network and Parliamentary Network.

Continuation of the effective cooperation between the two countries within international organizations was stressed at the meeting.

The ambassador vowed to develop cooperation in a variety of spheres between the two nations during her tenure.

News.Az