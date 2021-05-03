President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Serbian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia Dragan Vladisavljevic.

The president said cooperation with Serbia is of big importance for Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners, and an area of cooperation now covers a lot of directions.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to support each other and defend each other’s interests in international organizations.

“In quite a number of international institutions we already demonstrate a very high level of solidarity. So, this is important, because it really reflects the sincere origin of our cooperation. With respect to bilateral relations, of course, having a very high level of political contacts we need to concentrate on the areas of economic development,” he added.

As for the launch of the reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani lands, President Aliyev said: “I hope that Serbian companies as companies from friendly countries will be active, and they will come and will be presented with initial information about our plans. They will join the international team of companies from friendly countries in the reconstruction.”

In turn, the ambassador first conveyed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s greetings to President Aliyev.

“President Vucic highly appreciates friendship with you personally and friendship within our two states. He particularly underlined that the Republic of Serbia absolutely supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and highly appreciates the existing strategic partnership between our two states and wishes to further cherish and strengthen it,” the diplomat said.

News.Az