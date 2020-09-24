Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Swedish ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden Christian Kamill.

Christian Kamill presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

