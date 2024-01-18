President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming US ambassador to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America Mark Libby, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

The President of Azerbaijan congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his endeavors.

The ambassador noted that he would spare no effort to advance bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the United States across various areas, as well as international and regional issues.

They touched on the issues of cooperation in economic and energy domains as well as between the two countries’ business communities.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the peace agenda.

The U.S. ambassador conveyed his greetings regarding Azerbaijan hosting COP29 this year.

The sides also explored opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States on climate change within the framework of the COP29.





