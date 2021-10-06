President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

Michalko said Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union.

“We are ready to work together in strong partnership, on important fields like economy, innovations, trade, energy, investments, infrastructure, and connectivity,” he noted.

The diplomat stressed that the conclusion of the new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan will be the EU’s key priority.

“We are sure that it will not only help to increase our bilateral cooperation, but also will be working for further strengthening of the economy of Azerbaijan, increasing its prosperity and diversity,” he added.

Michalko emphasized that the EU is interested in a state of secure and prosperous Southern Caucasus as part of EU-Eastern partnership.

He added that the EU will also continue to support Azerbaijan for social and economic growth in the context of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to work together for economic recovery, and resilience.

President Aliyev, in turn, said that Azerbaijan and the EU have very broad agenda of cooperation.

“We have full coincidence of our views for our bilateral relations, for regional development, and for the post-war situation. We count on European Union as a big partner, and honest broker in mobilizing its efforts and contributing to the post-war situation,” he said.

The head of state reminded that ten years ago, a declaration between the EU and Azerbaijan was signed on energy cooperation, energy security that was a very important step towards the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijani gas is already on the European market.

“Of course, our plans with that completion of the great project of the Southern Gas Corridor go beyond. We see that we can be also a supplier to many other members of the EU. We are planning jointly working with the EU to expand the geography of our supplies, especially now, in this winter everybody sees that alternative source from alternative route is exactly energy security. I am very satisfied that the European Commission is paying a great importance to our transportation sector,” the head of state added.

News.Az