President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief of Turkish General Staff

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler, AZERTAC reported.

The head of state hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas, including in military one. President Ilham Aliyev noted that regular meetings between the two countries' presidents play a special role in strengthening bilateral relations, and added that these meetings bring the two countries closer to each other.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku’s hosting two parades, particularly a military parade to mark the liberation of Baku with participation of Turkish officers was followed with great interest across the world. The President noted that these events once again demonstrated the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity.

The head of state hailed the importance of joint military exercises in terms of the expansion of military cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey Yasar Guler’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler hailed his visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. Army General Yasar Guler noted that as ‘one nation, two states’ Turkey and Azerbaijan enjoy common history and culture, adding that the strategic collaboration between the two countries continues strengthening.

He once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the centennial of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, noting that Turkey is also proud of this milestone event.

Chief of the Turkish General Staff Yasar Guler expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan will continue making great strides in the years to come.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Yasar Guler said that the issue is as important to Turkey as much as to Azerbaijan.

The sides noted the importance of the meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian army leaders to be held in Baku on November 21 in terms of expansion of cooperation.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler presented a keepsake to the head of state.

