President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The head of state reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the conflict must be settled only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.

