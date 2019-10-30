President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative
- 30 Oct 2019 15:43
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
The head of state reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the conflict must be settled only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.
News.Az