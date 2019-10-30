Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The head of state reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the conflict must be settled only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.

News.Az


