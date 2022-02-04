President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by European Commissioner for Energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who is attending the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson for her participation and valuable speech at the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that more than 10 years had passed since the signing of a joint statement on energy cooperation with the European Union. The President noted that the cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this field had entered a new stage and was continuing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. President Ilham Aliyev said the project had been successfully completed in an atmosphere of joint cooperation and coordination.

The President underlined the importance of the discussions held within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in terms of discussing new ideas and plans for cooperation in the field of energy on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the meeting coincided with the transition to a new “green energy” strategy in the European Union and Azerbaijan in the year that has passed since the supply of gas to the European Union through the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as price changes in the world gas market and other tendencies.

The head of state hailed the successful implementation of negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed his hope that these negotiations would be completed soon.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson thanked President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Noting the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in the energy security of the European Union, Kadri Simson said that the European Union attaches great importance to the diversification of energy supplies, emphasizing the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the field of energy, including “green energy”. The President noted that Azerbaijan is developing the concept of alternative and renewable energy and attracts foreign investors to this field in the country.

News.Az