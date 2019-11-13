Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Iran’s Culture and Islamic Communications organization

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Head of Culture and Islamic Communications organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkaman.

