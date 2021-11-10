President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim.

On behalf of the delegation, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the historic Victory Day and extended his best wishes.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations and best wishes.

Touching upon the importance of the victory in the Patriotic War, the sides noted that the whole Turkic world welcomed this with great joy.

The political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan by the Turkish government, personally by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish parliamentarians from the first days of the war was especially emphasized.

During the conversation, they expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to strengthen and expand in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation.

News.Az