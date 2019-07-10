President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, who arrived in Baku fo
Baku’s hosting high-profile international events was hailed at the meeting.
The sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the country’s contribution to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.
