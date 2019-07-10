President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, who arrived in Baku fo

Baku’s hosting high-profile international events was hailed at the meeting.

The sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the country’s contribution to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

News.Az

News.Az