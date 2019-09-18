President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Zas.

After welcoming members of the delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Good to see you again. This is not your first visit to our country. And every visit provides a good opportunity to talk about the issues of mutual interest. There is no need to talk about the nature and spirit of our relationship. We value them very highly. They are based on friendship, mutual understanding and mutual support. And I am sure that your current visit will also contribute to further development of our relations.

We have a very high level of political interaction, one might say regular visits at the level of heads of state, and other officials. There is good progress in the trade and economic sphere, joint projects, joint production, cooperation in the sphere of security, including the military and technical sphere. So our relationship is filled with deep content and focused on the result. I would also like to say that the distinguishing feature of our relations is that we make decisions, determine the ways for finding decisions and see the result. So I think that this positive trend will be maintained in the future, relations will develop successfully and benefit our countries and peoples. Once again, I welcome you to Azerbaijan!

State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Zas said:

- Thank you, dear Mr. President, dear Ilham Heydarovich. Thank you for today's meeting. It is a great honor for me to see you and have a conversation.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az