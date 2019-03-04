President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of US Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier.

Marc Schneier said that Azerbaijan is an exemplary state in terms of promotion of the inter-faith and intercultural dialogue and coexistence of different religious and ethnic communities in an atmosphere of peace, hailing the country`s contribution to this work globally.

The head of state noted that ensuring multiculturalism and peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and religious communities in Azerbaijan is a state policy and at the same time has been a lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people for centuries.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to Azerbaijan-hosted important international events aimed at strengthening and promoting inter-faith, intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue globally.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations are developing successfully and hailed the contribution of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding to this work.

News.Az

News.Az