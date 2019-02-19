President Ilham Aliyev receives director-general for Mobility and Transport of European Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director-General for Mobility and Transport (MOVE) of the European Commission Henrik Hololei.

Director-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission Henrik Hololei congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the last presidential election, describing this as a sign of confidence that the people showed in stability and development in the country.

Henrik Hololei noted that he visited the regions of Azerbaijan during his trip, and that he was deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes he saw in the country. He praised Azerbaijan’s great potential in a number of areas, including in tourism. Underlining the fruitful meetings they held in Baku, Director–General Hololei hailed the technical equipment of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, and civil aviation system in Azerbaijan as high.

Pointing out the huge projects implemented for the creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country has transformed into a key international transport hub as a result of the construction of six international airports, highways that meet international standards, the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat, and implementation of a number of other projects in this regard.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan will play a crucial role in the North-South, East-West and North-West transport routes, adding that given the prospects, the specific work has been done in this area.

The successful development of Azerbaijan-EU bilateral relations was emphasized, the importance of creation of the state-of-the-art transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan was hailed at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues relating to prospects for transport cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

News.Az

News.Az