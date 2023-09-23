President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, News.az reports.

They shared their views on the regional issues at the meeting.

Taivo Klaar hailed the ideas voiced by the head of state in the 20 September address to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh and meeting held in Yevlakh with the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

For his part, the head of state touched upon his ideas in the 20 September address to the nation with regard to the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, adding that all their rights - educational, cultural, religious, municipal and other rights – would be ensured.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev-led working group had been established with the major functions to solve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Karabakh region. The Azerbaijani leader noted that Azerbaijan had presented its reintegration-related plans at the meeting in Yevlakh.

The head of state underlined that the process of weapon and ammunition seizure had started on the ground, saying large number of arms depots had been found there.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that better opportunities currently emerged in the region for the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Information about humanitarian projects implemented by the state was provided at the meeting. The fact that Azerbaijan positively responded to and supported the requests of the International Committee of the Red Cross was underlined.

News.Az