President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, News.Az reports.

Toivo Klaar expressed his concern about the tension that arose on the state border on the night of September 12-13, and provided an insight into the fact that the European Union leadership spoke over phone with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that this large-scale provocation was committed by Armenia, and stated that all responsibility for this lies directly with the political-military leadership of Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda as a continuation of the discussions held in Brussels.

The head of state stated that despite the necessary steps taken by Azerbaijan to stabilize the situation and eliminate tension, Armenia continues to violate the reached ceasefire.

News.Az