President Ilham Aliyev receives founding Secretary General of KAICIID

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received founding Secretary General of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar.

The sides expressed their concern over the growing trends of Islamophobia in some regions of the world.

The destruction by Armenia of the material, cultural and religious monuments, including mosques belonging to the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was emphasized. Saudi Arabia’s position for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and for not establishing diplomatic relations with the aggressor Armenia was hailed at the meeting.

News.Az

