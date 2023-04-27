President Ilham Aliyev receives French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna.

Stressing the need for conducting a broad exchange of views on prospects for the Azerbaijan-France relations, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that comprehensive discussions on many issues would be held during Catherine Colonna`s visit to the country, emphasized that this could be useful for future cooperation. The head of state noted the importance of the exchange of views on the prospects of ties in terms of drawing up a road map for the next stage.

Saying that the agenda of bilateral relations is always very broad, the President of Azerbaijan underlined that cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport and other areas has a good history.

Noting that the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs visited the region, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the issues of regional cooperation and regional security would also be discussed as part of this trip.

The head of state emphasized that immediately after the end of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan proposed signing a peace treaty with Armenia by mutually recognizing each other`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and presented five principles to Yerevan to this end.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia does not fulfill the obligations it had assumed after the signing of the November 10, 2020 trilateral Statement and the end of the 44-day Patriotic war. In this respect, the head of state underlined that Armenia does not allow the creation of the corridor to Nakhchivan, refuses to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands where Russian peacekeepers had been temporarily deployed and misuse the Lachin corridor by transporting ammunition and other military goods.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that opening of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road is the manifestation of the fact that Azerbaijan had ensured its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Catherine Colonna conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron’s greetings to the head of state. She underlined that Emmanuel Macron places a great emphasis on open and regular contacts with the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked her to pass on his greetings to Emmanuel Macron.

Catherine Colonna pointed out that France strives for peace, economic and social development in the South Caucasus region, and this had always been this country’s aim. The minister noted that France attaches huge importance to the relations both on a bilateral basis and within the European Union, adding there is great potential in this direction.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az