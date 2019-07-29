President Ilham Aliyev receives French minister of economy and finance

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economy and Finance of the French Republic Bruno Le Maire.

Recalling his successful visit to France last year, the head of state said fruitful discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron contributed to the development of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and France. Noting the successful development of the economic cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of business relations and reciprocal visits of business representatives in this regard. Pointing out the fruitful activities of French companies in Azerbaijan, the head of state hailed the fact that the number of these companies increased. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the two countries also enjoy good cooperation in the field of investment. The head of state said that French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire`s visit to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity for discussing prospects of the cooperation, expressing hope that this trip will contribute to the development of the bilateral ties even further.

Minister Bruno Le Maire extended President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron`s greetings to the head of state. Bruno Le Maire noted that they are deeply impressed by the amenities and development of Baku. He said that France is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in political and economic areas.

The position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was reiterated. They exchanged views over the settlement of the dispute.

The cooperation in the spheres of oil, gas, transport, infrastructure, ecology, as well as the works to be done were discussed at the meeting.

The head of state thanked for President Emmanuel Macron`s greetings and asked Bruno Le Maire to extend his greetings to the French President.

News.Az

