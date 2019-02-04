President Ilham Aliyev receives IAF executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Director of International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Christian Feichtinger.

Executive Director of International Astronautical Federation Christian Feichtinger thanked the head of state for receiving him. Christian Feichtinger hailed his first visit to Azerbaijan, and noted that he is deeply impressed by development processes in Baku. Highlighting the activity of the International Astronautical Federation, Christian Feichtinger said that the Federation includes 368 organizations from 68 countries, including three organizations from Azerbaijan. He underlined that the Federation holds International Astronautical Congress every year, and recalled an important fact that one such event was held in Baku in 1973. He noted that space industry is successfully developing in Azerbaijan, adding that the recent achievements gained by the country in this sphere are highly appreciated on the international level.

The head of state recalled the 24th Congress of International Astronautical Federation that was held in Baku in 1973 during national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tenure as head of Azerbaijan, and pointed out that this congress became an internationally significant event, which was attended by famous cosmonauts and astronauts. Touching upon the development of space industry in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that this area is one of the top priorities in the country, and hailed the fact that Azerbaijan is part of the world space family.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

News.Az

News.Az