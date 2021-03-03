President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Chairman Joint Chiefs of Pakistani Staff Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, President Aliyev expressed confident that their visit to Azerbaijan will strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

“So far, this cooperation has been very fruitful, and we look forward to expanding our partnership,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev also expressed gratitude to brotherly Pakistan for the solidarity and support shown during Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War.

“Our war for the freedom of our lands lasted 44 days and ended with the victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia. We have liberated our territories, which remained under occupation for almost 30 years,” he said.

The president said Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations have a long history. “Pakistan is one of a handful of countries of the world that does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia and has not officially recognized Armenia due to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Our people are aware of this and we appreciate it very much. Azerbaijan, in turn, has always supported Pakistan on all other issues, including the Kashmir issue. We provide this support at the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international institutions,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader further emphasized the importance of focusing on economic cooperation with Pakistan.

General Nadeem Raza, in turn, once again congratulated the Azerbaijani president and people on the complete victory in the 44-day war.

“I must say that your victory was celebrated in Pakistan with the same enthusiasm. Mr. Ambassador constantly informed about the course of events. At any moment of the war, the operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were the main topic in our media. Congratulations once again on your complete victory,” he added.

News.Az