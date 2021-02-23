President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin.

President Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with Ismail Serageldin’s visit to Azerbaijan.

“I am very glad that you arrived in Azerbaijan. Due to the pandemic, you know the global forum, which was planned for the last year, was postponed. This is understandable,” he said.

The head of state praised the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

President Aliyev also expressed gratitude to the organization for its support to Azerbaijan.

“I would like to express gratitude to you, to co-chair Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, and other members of the Board of the Center for your kind letter addressed to me with respect to the liberation war, which Azerbaijan conducted successfully. Your letters during the time of the war and after war, letter of support, support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are highly valued in our country. I am very grateful for this very open, sincere and just approach to our cause of liberation of the territories,” he added.

News.Az