President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format newly-appointed heads of executive authority
- 24 Aug 2020 13:23
- 23 Aug 2025 00:50
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Faig Qurbatov due to his appointment as head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority and Elmir Baghirov due to his appointment as head of Saatli District Executive Authority.
The head of state addressed the meeting, which was held in a video format.