Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format newly-appointed heads of executive authority

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format newly-appointed heads of executive authority

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Faig Qurbatov due to his appointment as head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority and Elmir Baghirov due to his appointment as head of Saatli District Executive Authority.

The head of state addressed the meeting, which was held in a video format.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      