President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian foreign minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian FM thanked the head of state for receiving him.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian extended the greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the Foreign Minister to communicate his greetings to the Iranian President.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Iranian FM noted that the Movement developed steadily and dynamically during the chairmanship of the country.

Saying that President Ilham Aliyev touched upon very important topics during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of this event, emphasizing that very important issues on the agenda were discussed.

The Iranian minister said both countries enjoy positive dynamics in development of economic and trade relations, and added that Azerbaijan and Iran play an important role in development of the North-South transport corridor.

The minister pointed out that the Iranian judicial and law-enforcement bodies are seriously investigating into the terror act committed against the embassy of Azerbaijan, and expressed hope that the Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran would resume its operations shortly.

President Ilham Aliyev, for his part, expressed hope that the persons convicted of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran would be punished justly.

The head of state touched upon the role of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and the work the country has done to institutionalize it.

During the conversation, they hailed upward dynamics of economic and trade relations in recent years, and shared their views on the North-South transport corridor and, along with this route, the outlook for realization of the communication links between the East Zangezur economic region and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting of respective delegations of the two countries to be held in the short run was described as a positive aspect.

News.Az