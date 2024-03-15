President Ilham Aliyev receives Israel’s former foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Tzipi Livni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum, stressing the importance of the participation of numerous guests and the growing representation of international institutions.

They expressed confidence that the Forum would contribute to strengthening international cooperation.

It was noted that Tzipi Livni traditionally participates in the Global Baku Forum.

News.Az