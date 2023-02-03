President Ilham Aliyev receives Italian minister of environment and energy security
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who attended the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.