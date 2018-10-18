President Ilham Aliyev receives Italian Senate delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of state described Italy as Azerbaijan`s first trade partner in economic area

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state pointed out the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, hailing the high-level reciprocal visits and excellent political relations between the two countries.

The head of state described Italy as Azerbaijan`s first trade partner in economic area. The President said a number of Italian companies are involved in various projects in Azerbaijan, adding that one of them was launched with participation of the Azerbaijani and Italian presidents this year.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined energy cooperation between the two countries, saying bilateral relations in cultural area also yield good results.

Emphasizing that the interparliamentary relations play a vital role in developing the bilateral relationship, the head of state hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries both in bilateral format and within international organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the role of the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership, adopted by the two countries, in strengthening bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The head of state expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation led by the president of the Italian Senate to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of strategic partnership ties between the two countries.

President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the warm words. She said: “We know that Azerbaijan is a very rich country in terms of both tradition and culture. Of course, my visit reaffirms the friendly relations between the two countries.”

Pointing to the importance of high-level visits in terms of the development of bilateral ties, president of the Italian Senate expressed hope that her visit will also contribute to the development of Azerbaijan-Italy bilateral relations.

Underlining similarities between the two countries and nations, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said: “Peaceful coexistence of different nations in Azerbaijan shows that Italy and Azerbaijan can successfully cooperate in this field too.”

The sides also exchanged views over the prospects for cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, petrochemistry, culture, infrastructure, agriculture and environment.

