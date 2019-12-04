Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed heads of Hajigabul, Naftalan executive authorities

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed heads of Hajigabul, Naftalan executive authorities

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Rustam Khalilov on his appointment as head of Hajigabul District Executive Authority and Vugar Novruzov on his appointment as head of Naftalan City Executive Authority.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed heads of Hajigabul, Naftalan executive authorities

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      