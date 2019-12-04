President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed heads of Hajigabul, Naftalan executive authorities
- 04 Dec 2019 16:53
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Rustam Khalilov on his appointment as head of Hajigabul District Executive Authority and Vugar Novruzov on his appointment as head of Naftalan City Executive Authority.
