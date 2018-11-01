Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE MG co-chairs

President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE MG co-chairs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer of the US, Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, AZERTAC reports.

The current state and prospects of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed at the meeting.

