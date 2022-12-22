President Ilham Aliyev receives plenipotentiary representative of President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Fuad Najafli, who was appointed as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and gave him relevant instructions.

Large-scale works implemented thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's constant attention to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and by his direct orders, including the implementation of large infrastructure projects, ensuring 100 percent provision of gasification in Nakhchivan, energy supply, construction of modern roads, building of health and educational facilities, creation of new jobs were mentioned at the meeting.

It was underlined that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was allocated a large amount of subsidies from the state budget every year.

President Ilham Aliyev instructed Fuad Najafli to make all his efforts as the Plenipotentiary Representative in his activities towards taking care of people, fighting against corruption and bribery, transparency, implementing a proper personnel policy, and working in close contact with the central executive bodies.

Fuad Najafli expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the high trust put in him, and assured President Ilham Aliyev that all activities will be carried out based on the policy of the President, and that he will spare no effort to ensure the large-scale reforms, which were implemented in the country, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

