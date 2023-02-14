President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian MFA’s special representative for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev.

The head of state, first of all, touched on the bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, and expressed his satisfaction with the successfully developing cooperation in various fields. Noting the significance of high-level mutual visits, President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of mutual visits and cooperation at the level of the two countries` legislative bodies.

The discussions at the meeting were also concerned with the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the process of negotiation towards the peace treaty.

Igor Khovaev highlighted his visit to the region and the steps taken by Russia to support the negotiation process regarding the preparation of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az