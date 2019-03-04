President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of the General Investment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chair of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar.

Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar extended greetings and best regards of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud to President Ilham Aliyev. He said he is pleased to visit Azerbaijan, noting that members of the delegation are impressed by ongoing development processes in the country as well as samples of culture and architecture, particularly the beauty of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The head of state thanked for the warm words. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ongoing huge reconstruction work and the creation of the state-of-the-art infrastructure in Azerbaijan gives a strong impetus to all spheres of economy, including the development of tourism in the country.

The expansion of friendly relations and the successful development of bilateral ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in political, economic and other fields was hailed during the meeting. The sides expressed their confidence that the visit of the Saudi delegation to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations, and underlined the Intergovernmental Commission’s role in developing cooperation between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and investing in different sectors of the country’s economy was also noted at the meeting. The growing number of the Saudi Arabian tourists arriving in Azerbaijan during a year was hailed.

The sides exchanged views on new cooperation areas between the two countries. They also discussed prospects for bilateral relations in a number of areas, including energy, investment, creation of renewable energy sources, tourism and tourism infrastructure, industry, agriculture, oil and gas, alternative energy, and transportation. They stressed the necessity of increasing trade and exploring logistic and transport opportunities in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, and asked Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar to extend his greetings to the Saudi King and Crown Prince.

