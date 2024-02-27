President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, News.Az reports.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.

The Saudi Minister recalled that he had visited Azerbaijan in his previous positions, hailing the expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all areas, including tourism, and the increase in mutual tourist visits in recent times. He welcomed the dynamics in flight routes.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that the facilitation of the visa issuance process for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Azerbaijan has given a serious impetus to cooperation in the field of tourism, and pointed out that his country has also taken steps to simplify the visa issuance process for Azerbaijani citizens.

He once again thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Saudi Arabia`s bid to host the Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The head of state recalled that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, remaining committed to the principle of Islamic solidarity, did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, emphasizing that the people and government of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the fair position of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in the Islamic world.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the ongoing restoration and construction works in Karabakh and the implementation of the Great Return project.

Touching on the positive dynamics of the tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan, the head of state stressed the importance of reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic figures regarding the number of tourists, stating that there is great potential in this area.

During the meeting, they emphasized the necessity of organizing exhibitions reflecting the economic, investment, tourism, and other potential of the two countries in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and noted the activity of the intergovernmental commission.

Highlighting that significant projects on urban development are being implemented both in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, the sides stressed the importance of cooperation in this domain.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah presented a keepsake to the Azerbaijani President.

News.Az