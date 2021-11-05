President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Turkic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev.

Pointing to the upcoming Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the sides noted that the event would contribute to strengthening of cooperation between the member countries, and hailed the excellent organization of this Summit in 2019 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev congratulated the head of state on the Victory Day, emphasizing that not only the Azerbaijani people, but the entire Turkic world was honored by this victory.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the congratulations. The head of state hailed the support of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and personally Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev for Azerbaijan's just cause during the Patriotic War.

News.Az