President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary of State of the Holy See

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary of State of the Holy See cardinal Pietro Parolin, News.Az reports.

Stressing the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of deepening the bilateral relations, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to the Vatican in 2020 and his meeting with Pietro Parolin, as well as Pope Francis`s visit to Azerbaijan.

The head of state expressed confidence that Cardinal Pietro Parolin`s visit would contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties.

Hailing his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Cardinal Pietro Parolin conveyed Pope Francis`s greetings and best wishes to the head of state, as well as his gratitude for the attention shown to the Catholic community in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and warm words, and asked Pietro Parolin to communicate his greetings to Pope Francis.

The head of state noted the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Holy See.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin thanked for the opening of the embassy, and congratulated the head of state on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the conversation, they lauded the successful cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised the ongoing work in order to restore religious monuments in Azerbaijan, and highly appreciated the activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in terms of the ongoing restoration work in the Catholic Church.

News.Az