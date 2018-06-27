President Ilham Aliyev receives senior bureau official of US Department of State
On June 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US Department of State Alice Wells, according to the press service for the Azerbaijani president.
