President Ilham Aliyev receives Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem

President Ilham Aliyev receives Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar.

The importance of the Baku-hosted 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders was noted at the meeting. The sides hailed the fact that large delegations, influential public and religious figures from a number of world countries attended the event.

The importance of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar’s views regarding the inter-religious dialogue and Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting. Saying he is very happy to visit Azerbaijan and attend the Summit of World Religious Leaders, Shlomo Amar gave his blessings to Azerbaijan and the head of state.

